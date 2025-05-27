Markets close lower amid profit booking and weak Asian cues

CHENNAI: The Indian stock market ended Tuesday’s session in the red, dragged down by broad-based selling across key sectors amid profit booking and weakness in Asian peers. Concerns over elevated valuations also weighed on investor sentiment.

At the close, the Sensex fell by 624.82 points or 0.76%, settling at 81,551.63, while the Nifty dropped 174.95 points or 0.70% to end the day at 24,826.20.

The decline was primarily led by FMCG, IT, auto, and metal stocks. Key sectoral indices reflected this downward pressure, with Nifty FMCG down 0.88%, Nifty IT lower by 0.75%, Nifty Auto slipping 0.70%, and Nifty Financial Services shedding 0.64%.

