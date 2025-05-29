Indian markets open on a positive note amid positive global cues

CHENNAI: On Thursday, May 29, Indian stock markets opened on a positive note, buoyed by favorable global cues and a rebound in investor sentiment.

Market Overview

At 9:18 AM, Nifty50 was trading at 24,868.00, up 116 points or 0.47%, and BSE Sensex was at 81,753.20, up 441 points.



500 points GIFT Nifty futures indicated a strong start, trading 82.50 points higher at 24,830, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50 index.

Asian markets also showed strength, with major indices trading higher, reflecting a global risk-on sentiment.

Sectoral Performance

Financials led the gains, with banks and financial services stocks showing positive momentum. Pharmaceuticals also witnessed buying interest, continuing their recent outperformance.

Real Estate stocks gained traction, supported by positive sector-specific developments.

Key Stocks to Watch

IndusInd Bank is in focus following recent developments. IRCTC and SAIL are also among the top stocks to watch today. Deepak Nitrite and Bajaj Auto are expected to be active based on recent news and analyst recommendations.