Markets end flat Thursday; Sensex closes up 35 points, Nifty adds 10

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets closed Thursday’s session on a muted note despite positive global sentiment following a US federal court’s decision to block former President Trump’s proposed “Liberation Day” tariffs. The ruling improved global risk appetite, lifting equity benchmarks across regions, strengthening the US dollar, and putting downward pressure on gold prices.

The BSE Sensex ended the day marginally higher, gaining 35 points to close at 81,348, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 10 points to settle at 24,763. Intraday trading remained largely range-bound, with both benchmarks struggling to maintain upward momentum amid a lack of domestic triggers.

Broader markets mirrored the subdued tone, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 closing flat to slightly positive. Sectorally, mixed trends were observed: IT and FMCG stocks saw mild gains, while banking and metal counters remained under pressure.