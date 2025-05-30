Indian equity benchmarks open lower on Friday amid cautious investor sentiment

CHENNAI: Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Friday (May 30) amid cautious investor sentiment, as market participants eye the final batch of March 2025 quarter corporate earnings and the all-important Q4FY25 GDP data due later this week. Global jitters around revived US tariff policies under former President Donald Trump added to the nervousness.

Benchmark Indices

BSE Sensex opened at 81,525, down 108 points or 0.13%

Nifty50 was at 24,800, down 33 points or 0.13%

The weakness comes despite relative strength in broader market indices and select sectors.

Key Market Movers

However some stocks bucked the trend and the top gainers in the early session included Adani Ports, Nestle India, L&T, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, and Titan. These stocks provided support to the indices with moderate gains amid selective buying.

While top losers were IT heavyweights such as Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and TCS, which dragged the indices lower. IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel also saw selling pressure on Friday.

Broader Market & Sectoral Trend

Despite the dip in frontline indices, broader markets showed resilience—an indication of ongoing rotation and stock-specific action.

Nifty MidCap 100 rose slightly by 0.36%, and Nifty SmallCap 100 also gained modestly by 0.15%.