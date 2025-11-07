ED arrests third accused in Rs 68-crore fake bank guarantee case linked to Reliance Power

Reliance Power, part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, has maintained that it is a “victim of fraud and forgery” in the matter. The company has stated that it had lodged a complaint with law enforcement agencies after discovering that the bank guarantee in question was not genuine.

The ED case stems from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which alleged that forged documents were used to misrepresent the financial standing of Reliance NU BESS Limited in its dealings with SECI. The central agency is investigating potential proceeds of crime and the money trail associated with the fraudulent transaction.

The arrests come amid a series of regulatory and financial challenges faced by the Reliance Group companies. The ED said further investigation is underway to trace the beneficiaries and determine whether any company officials were complicit in the fraud.