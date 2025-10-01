New loan rates decline by 58 bps; fresh deposit rates down by 106 bps since Feb: RBI

New Delhi: Against 100 bps repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India since February 2025, banks have reduced rates on an average by 58 bps on fresh loans while they have reduced the rates on outstanding loans by an average 55 basis points.

The RBI in its October monetary policy report says the transmission of rate cuts to bank lending and deposit rates has been "quick and robust" during the current easing cycle, which began in February 2025.

Transmission was further quickened by the growing adoption of external benchmark-based lending rates (EBLR), which now account for 62.9% of all outstanding floating rate loans. However, the 1-year median marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR)—a legacy rate—only declined by 40 bps, acting as an impediment to faster transmission for loans linked to it.

Transmission patterns diverged between bank groups. Private sector banks witnessed a higher pass-through in their WALR for fresh and outstanding rupee loans, a trend attributed to their large proportion of EBLR-linked loans. Conversely, Public Sector Banks (PSBs) still have a significant portion of their loan portfolio linked to the slower-moving MCLR.

On the deposit side, the Weighted Average Domestic Term Deposit Rate (WADTDR) on fresh deposits saw a sharp drop of 106 bps. This sharp decline was primarily led by bulk deposits, reflecting large surplus liquidity in the banking system and moderate credit demand. The rate on outstanding deposits, which resets slower, declined by a modest 22 bps. In this segment, PSBs showed a higher pass-through on both fresh and outstanding deposits compared to private banks.

The RBI’s liquidity injections, including open market operations and variable rate repos, have ensured that money market rates remain aligned with the policy rate, further aiding the transmission process. However, the slower adjustment in deposit rates highlights the challenges faced by savers in a falling interest rate environment.

Going forward, with the policy stance neutral and limited room for further easing, the focus will remain on ensuring that past rate cuts continue to permeate through the economy, supporting growth while maintaining financial stability.