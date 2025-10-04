RBI moots unified framework for related party lending

The revised norms, to be effective from April 2026, consolidate and replace over a dozen legacy circulars, creating a unified regulatory framework.

The central bank has also introduced scale-based thresholds beyond which banks and non-banking financial companies will need board approval for lending to related parties.

The earlier norms on related party transactions referred to restrictions on lending by banks to their directors as well as entities in which directors have interests.

Under the proposed framework, commercial banks with assets below Rs 1 trillion will not require board approval for loans up to Rs 5 crore to related parties, the central bank said.

For banks with assets between Rs 1 trillion and Rs 10 trillion, the threshold is Rs 10 crore, while those with assets exceeding Rs 10 trillion can extend related-party loans up to Rs 50 crore without needing board clearance, said the regulator said.

The draft has also proposed that independent directors of other banks will not be classified as related parties and will not be subject to these rules.

The RBI has further suggested enhanced supervisory reporting and disclosure requirements for all transactions between regulated entities and their related parties, in a bid to bolster transparency and oversight.

The central bank said the directions aim to create a "harmonised, principle-based framework" for lending to related parties, while rationalising the existing regulations.