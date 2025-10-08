Gold tops $4,000 for first time on political, economic worries

LONDON: Gold topped $4,000 an ounce for the first time Wednesday as investors flocked to the safe haven metal on worries over the US government shutdown, France's political crisis and other global economic uncertainties.

US and European stock markets rose while Asian equities fell as investors also kept tabs on the AI investment boom and the prospect of further US interest rate cuts this year.

Gold, considered a safe investment in times of uncertainty, reached an all-time high above $4,040 an ounce Wednesday. Silver also rose close to a record high.

"Gold is continuing to glitter, and it is a gift that keeps on giving," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.com.

"Markets hate uncertainty, and right now, it's in no short supply –- although stocks haven't exactly sold off," he added.

"Instead, it is gold that continues to benefit from haven flows while stock markets continue to find buyers on the dips too," he added.