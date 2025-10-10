Canara HSBC Life Insurance raises Rs 750 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The anchor investor book saw strong participation from prominent domestic and foreign institutions. Leading the pack were funds from ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund. ICICI Prudential's Banking and Financial Services Fund and Innovation Fund were the largest investors from the group, each allocated shares worth Rs 488 crore, constituting 6.50 percent of the total anchor portion.

Other significant subscribers included Mirae Asset ELSS Tax Saver Fund (5.94%), HDFC Trustee Company Ltd. for its Balanced Advantage Fund (7.47%), and a suite of funds from WhiteOak Capital.

A substantial 60.31 percent of the total anchor shares, amounting to 4.26 crore equity shares worth Rs 452.55 crore, were allotted to domestic mutual funds. These investments came through 18 different schemes from eight asset management companies, underscoring strong domestic institutional confidence in the insurance provider.

The list of book running lead managers (BRLMs) for the offer includes SBI Capital Markets Limited, BNP Paribas, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited.

The successful closure of the anchor book is a key precursor to the public issue, often seen as an indicator of institutional appetite for the offering. The funds raised will contribute to the company's capital base as it moves forward with its listing plans.