'China isn't afraid': Beijingers shrug off Trump tariff threat

BEIJING: Residents of China's capital city expressed indifference and defiance Saturday when asked by AFP about the latest threat by US President Donald Trump to impose blistering new tariffs on the country.

On Friday, Trump announced suddenly that the United States would slap additional 100 percent tariffs on all Chinese imports from November 1 "or sooner", also calling into question an upcoming meeting with President Xi Jinping.

Chinese authorities have yet to publicly respond on the threat, which Trump said was in retaliation for Beijing's new export control measures in the strategic rare-earth sector.