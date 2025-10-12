Why take India’s FinTech revolution seriously

By now, you are aware of the impact that artificial intelligence and data science have on your money. Everyone looking to sell a product or a service to you anticipates your actions. They do it with the help of your digital footprint. The choices you make when buying anything online provide them with adequate information about your spending and investing patterns. For example, if you use credit cards and manage to make payments on time, you build a credit history. When you take out a personal or home loan, your timely repayments help lenders understand your repayment habits. The offers you get are tailored accordingly.

All of that was happening even before the so-called FinTech revolution. However, the intensity with which the information is gathered is changing rapidly. Your information is available to those interested in selling anything to you in almost real-time. Through AI and machine learning, information about multiple potential borrowers is analysed instantly. The voluminous data can now be used to predict your future actions by combining your repayment history with your latest banking activity.

Additionally, India's digital public infrastructure is reaching new heights. Last week’s Global FinTech Festival in Mumbai, organised by institutions such as the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) and other quasi-government bodies, showcased biometric ID usage for payments on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Until now, to make UPI payments, you used a secret PIN. Now, you can use your face ID or fingerprint to authorise transactions on your smartphone. This is all set to create efficiencies and enhance productivity.