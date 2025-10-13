Ahead of Dhanteras, gold and silver prices scale new peaks

MUMBAI: With international prices of gold and silver scaling new peaks—crossing the $4,100-mark for an ounce of gold and $50.7 for the same quantity of the white metal—domestic prices also hit new records, aided by the festive season demand arising from the upcoming auspicious day to snap them up—Dhanteras.

While gold has delivered more than 55% returns globally and 62% in domestic markets so far this year, the white metal delivered more at close to 70% in the domestic market during this time.

According to Sanjay Agrawal, senior director at Care Ratings, gold has rallied $1,000 per ounce in 207 days, while the metal had taken close to 15 years to move from $1,000 to $2,000. The next leap was far quicker, another $1,000 rise pushed the price to $3,000 within just 14 months ending mid-March 2025. And since March, it has jumped another $1,000.

These metals hit new lifetime highs last week after the dollar index continued to fall and the US government shutdown entered the second week.

Resuming its record bull-run after a few sessions of profit booking last week, when the yellow metal had for the first time crossed the $4000 mark to scale past $4,097 an ounce (28.34 grams), gold futures contracts for December delivery jumped more than 2% on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Monday to hit Rs 1,23,977/10 grams—a new all-time high in the domestic market.

The contracts with February and April expiries meanwhile jumped over 2% each to their respective highs and so did the June futures hitting a fresh lifetime high, jumping around 3% to Rs 1,28,741.

Silver futures meanwhile soared up to 4%.