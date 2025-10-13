Q3 sees 39 per cent increase in financial sector deals: Grant Thornton Bharat

NEW DELHI: India's financial services sector demonstrated remarkable resilience in the third quarter of 2025, with a surge in high-value deals propelling it to its highest quarterly value in over a year, according to a report by Grant Thornton Bharat.

The Q3 2025 Financial Services Dealtracker has revealed that the sector recorded 61 deals worth $7.8 billion. While the number of deals fell by 23% compared to the previous quarter, the total value witnessed a significant 39% increase, marking the strongest quarterly performance since Q1 2024.

This growth was primarily driven by three blockbuster billion-dollar transactions: a $1.3 billion stake acquisition by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Yes Bank, a $1.5 billion IPO by HDB Financial Services, and a large Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) by the State Bank of India (SBI). These mega-deals underscore sustained confidence from major institutional investors in the Indian market.

"Q3 reflects the current dichotomy in India and global markets," said Vishal Agarwal, Partner, Private Equity Group and Deals Tax Advisory Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

"While overall deal volumes softened, long-term strategic investments, uptick in QIP and IPO activity and fintech innovation highlight sustained investor confidence."