Most issues settled, India-US trade deal in sight, government official says

India is close to finalizing a trade deal with the United States, with both sides reportedly near agreement on most issues, a government official said, even as Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stressed that New Delhi will not rush into any pact, according to Bloomberg.

“There has been convergence on most issues, and a deal is in sight,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the private nature of discussions, told reporters in New Delhi. Goyal earlier said India would not be pressured to finalise agreements.

“We don’t do deals in a hurry, and we don’t do deals with deadlines, with a gun on our head,” he said at an event in Berlin, Germany. “And we have accepted that if there is a tariff on us, there is a tariff on us.”

US President Donald Trump has targeted India with a punitive 50 per cent tariff, citing its purchase of Russian oil and limited market access for American goods. Washington has also asked New Delhi to halt all Russian imports, a key condition for a trade deal.

Goyal said India is looking at newer markets to deal with the high tariffs.

Asked if India is getting a fair trade deal that is long term with conditions attached, Goyal said, "I do not think India has ever decided (that) who its friends will be based on any other considerations other than national interest. And somebody tells me (that) you can't be friends with the EU, I won't accept that or somebody tell me tomorrow, I can't work with Kenya, it's not acceptable".

The decision to buy a particular product from a country is something that the entire world will have to take a call on, he added.

"I was reading in today's paper, Germany is asking for an exemption from US sanctions on oil. The UK already has sorted or probably got an exemption for procuring oil from the US. So then why single out India," he wondered.