Gold slips below Rs 1.23 lakh as dollar strength, profit-booking weigh on precious metals

In domestic trade, 24-carat gold was quoted at around Rs 1,22,800 per 10 grams in key cities, while silver slipped below Rs 1,45,000 per kilogram. Traders said profit-booking after recent gains and reduced demand from jewellers ahead of the festive season contributed to the decline.

Market experts also noted that gold’s recent rally had stretched valuations, prompting some investors to lock in profits. However, they also pointed out that underlying support remains strong due to persistent global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and expectations of interest rate cuts by major central banks later this year.

A bullion analyst was quoted in report saying; “After a sharp run-up over the past month, the market is witnessing a healthy correction. Gold remains in a broader uptrend, but short-term volatility is likely to persist as investors adjust positions ahead of key US economic data.”

The near-term direction of precious metals will likely depend on US inflation and employment data, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates. A softer economic outlook could renew buying interest in safe-haven assets, while stronger data may keep prices under pressure.