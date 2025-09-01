Sensex jumps 479 pts, Nifty at 24,587; IT, bank stocks lead mid-day gains

CHENNAI: The BSE Sensex rose 479 points and the Nifty touched above 24,587 as the mid-day gains in the market strongly supported by firm global cues, expectations of a US rate cut, and upbeat domestic data showing 7.8 percent GDP growth in the June quarter.

Investor confidence was visible across the board as small- and mid-cap shares also recovered, climbing around one percent after recent weakness. IT and banking stocks added further strength to the benchmarks.

Among individual movers, CG Power gained nearly 4 percent after Morgan Stanley began coverage with an Overweight rating and a target price of Rs 799. The stock also drew buying interest following updates on its semiconductor assembly and testing project in Gujarat. Ola Electric surged 12 percent, extending its recent rally after its Gen 3 scooters received government approval under the Production-Linked Incentive scheme, a move expected to improve margins and support faster profitability.

Overall, the market started the month on a positive footing with broad-based participation. The rally in CG Power and Ola Electric highlighted investor focus on India’s manufacturing expansion and the growth of electric mobility, both seen as important long-term themes.