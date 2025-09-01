Test cricket legends and the art of investing

Tariffs, secondary tariffs, Russian oil import, FII outflows, DFI inflows, geo-political re-alignments and whether the equity market is headed for a deep correction are some of the topics currently ruling the media waves.

As an avid Test cricket buff, I was fascinated by the ability of the two Indian Test batting legends, Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid to stay focused and keep redundant visuals and noises out of their line of vision and thought to wear down the best of bowlers even in adverse batting conditions and score heavily.

Their approach can be of great utility to investors in India, and even more so at this point in time when there is an overdose of high decibel social media views and views passed off as news continuously on even the so-called ‘real’ media.

As one interested in behavioural studies of investors and how it impacts their investment decision-making, I have observed a particularly unique phenomenon of extreme bias in investor behavior over the last several years. The plethora of views and seemingly never-ending din among those who support and oppose the ruling party has been mind-boggling.

During this period, I have witnessed otherwise savvy investors from among those who oppose the ruling dispensation miss out on good investment opportunities and returns, simply because of their belief that nothing good can happen during the tenure of this government.

At the other end of the spectrum, even when segments of the equity market periodically sail into unjustifiable valuation levels, those that support the ruling dispensation refuse to acknowledge that abnormal stock price run-ups are detrimental to the overall health of the market and not necessarily a reflection of the capability of the government.