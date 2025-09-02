Gold hits high, stocks retreat as investors in the West seek safety

LONDON: Stock markets fell and gold hit a record high Tuesday as investors fled to safe havens over concerns about US President Donald Trump's Federal Reserve fight, tariffs uncertainty and Europe's public finances.

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply in the red as investors returned from the Labor Day holiday while European stock markets were down in afternoon deals.

The borrowing costs of the United States, France and Britain rose as the yield on their sovereign bonds jumped.

"September can be a strange month for financial markets, as stocks historically tend to underperform," noted Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB traders.

"However, a selloff in the bond market and a rush to the dollar and gold are signs that investors are rushing into safe havens and liquid assets," she added.

Gold reached $3,501.59 an ounce Tuesday, beating its previous record of $3,500.10 in April.

In the United States, investors were watching developments in Trump's bid to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook, with a court hearing her challenge on Tuesday.

The case has major implications for the US central bank and its independence.

"Investors are increasingly concerned about President Trump's interference with the running of the US Federal Reserve," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at financial service firm Trade Nation.

Analysts also cited concerns over Trump's tariffs campaign after a court on Friday ruled that many of his duties were illegal because he did not have authority to impose them.