Equities cheer GST reforms, rupee struggles to hold ground

Sectorally, autos and FMCG led the rally, with Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Britannia, Dabur, Colgate-Palmolive and Emami among the top gainers, advancing between three to six percent. Optimism around GST cuts, particularly for cars and consumer essentials, lifted sentiment ahead of the festive season. Market analysts noted that the rally will sustain only if the Sensex remains above 80,700 and the Nifty holds the 24,700–24,800 zone.

The rupee, meanwhile, remained under slight pressure despite softer global dollar trends. It opened at 88.08 against the U.S. dollar and hovered around 88.03 to 88.12 by noon, slipping marginally from the previous close. Import demand and weak foreign inflows continue to weigh on the currency, making it one of Asia’s underperformers this year.

Exporters have been lobbying the Reserve Bank of India to allow conversion of overseas earnings at weaker rates to offset the hit from U.S. tariffs, a move that could further complicate currency management. Analysts expect the rupee to stay near 88.04 by end-September, with risks of weakening toward 90 if tariff concerns intensify.

Overall, equities reflected confidence in policy reforms, while the rupee’s struggle underscored India’s external sector challenges. Investors will watch for U.S. economic data and global trade developments for the next big trigger.