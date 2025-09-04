Industry welcomes new GST rates, but with a caveat

The automobile and apparel sectors across Tamil Nadu have welcomed the GST rationalisation announced by the Union government at the 56th GST Council meeting in New Delhi, with industry leaders hopeful of a revival in sales.

However, experts cautioned that the proposed 40% GST bracket could dampen demand for high-end vehicles in India and abroad.

Ayush Mehrotra, Partner at Khaitan & Co, said, “The automobile industry, currently among the highest taxed, will see significant restructuring. Passenger vehicles and two-wheelers stand to benefit from lower GST, which is expected to spur demand. In contrast, luxury and premium cars could fall into the proposed 40% bracket, keeping their effective tax rate near current levels. Electric vehicles present a mixed picture—mass-market EVs may gain from the 5% slab, while premium EVs could face higher rates, impacting global players more than domestic manufacturers, since most of them focus on premium offerings in the Indian market.”

Commercial vehicle makers were upbeat. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “The shift to a streamlined two-tier system of 5% and 18% will not only ease compliance but also bolster key sectors, uplift consumer sentiment, and reduce the financial burden on the common man. Crucially, this move will help mitigate the impact of the recently imposed US tariffs. The specific relief for the commercial vehicle industry is especially welcome. It will spur freight traffic and bring down the cost of buses and trucks, unleashing demand for commercial vehicles.”

Just days earlier, Siddhartha Lal, Chairman of Royal Enfield and Eicher Motors Ltd, had urged the government via a LinkedIn post to bring all vehicles under the 18% GST slab. He argued that differentiating rates for motorcycles above and below 350cc would cripple the domestic market for larger bikes and choke investments needed to stay competitive globally.

In textiles, the relief was even more pronounced. The entire apparel sector, struggling with high US tariffs, has now been brought under a uniform 5% GST rate.

Raja M Shanmugham, former president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA), said, “It is a big relief to all apparel and textile manufacturers. There were many disputes because of input and output tax credits. Bringing everything under one slab will help the industry. Automation of the refund process will also be useful.”

Previously, inputs such as dyes, auxiliaries, and fertilisers attracted 18% GST, while finished products were taxed at 12%. Under the new structure, all have been shifted to 5%.

Paresh Parekh, Partner and National Leader for Tax – Consumer Products and Retail Sector, EY India, said, “Lowering GST to 5% on garments priced up to ₹2,500 should directly reduce retail prices, potentially boosting demand in segments hit by inflation. Additionally, faster three-day GST registrations for non-risky businesses and a seven-day refund window for export-oriented sectors—including textiles—will significantly ease compliance and cash flow issues.”

Industry bodies such as CMAI, NITMA, SIMA, and CITI have called for extending the uniform 5% rate across the entire textile value chain, including man-made fibres (MMF) and machinery, to address the inverted duty structure where inputs are taxed higher than finished products. While budget apparel enjoys relief, the decision to levy 18% GST on garments priced above ₹2,500 has raised concerns about affordability for middle-class consumers and demand for handcrafted apparel such as ethnic wear and winter clothing.

Sunil Jhunjhunwala, Co-founder and MD of TechnoSport, said, “The GST revamp adds to the festive cheer and will give a significant boost to the economy by creating a fairer and more inclusive taxation system. By reducing GST on man-made fibre raw materials and yarn from 12–18% to 5%, the government has taken a pivotal step to make the sector more competitive. It will accelerate India’s shift from cotton to man-made fibres, reduce dependence on imports, and significantly boost exports of finished MMF products.”

Ramachandra Dinesh, Executive Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, also welcomed the reforms. In a LinkedIn post, he said the new GST rates marked a decisive step towards simplification and affordability, adding, “These reforms are expected to add 100–120 basis points to GDP growth over the next year. The biggest beneficiaries will be MSMEs in the automotive aftermarket, while sectors such as retail, logistics, and services also stand to gain, potentially triggering a virtuous cycle of demand and growth.”

Meanwhile, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) urged the government to reconsider the 18% rate on garments priced above ₹2,500.

CMAI president Santosh Katariya said in a statement, “This move will affect purchases of winter clothing, ethnic wear, and wedding attire. Even middle-class consumers often spend more than ₹2,500 on such garments. CMAI, therefore, strongly urges the GST Council to review the decision and place the entire value chain under the 5% slab.”