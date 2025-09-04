No GST cheer for markets as Sensex, Nifty settle at flat level

India’s equity market kicked off the Thursday session on a strong note, following the announcement of sweeping GST rate rationalisations. However, these gains were largely given up by the closing bell as profit booking and cautious global sentiment prevailed.
The Sensex closed the session at 80,718, up 150 points or 0.19%, but down about 739 points from the day's high of 81,456.67. The Nifty 50 ended marginally higher, gaining only 0.08% to settle at 24,734. It had recorded a gap-up opening of 260 points. Broader markets underperformed, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 slipping 0.7% each.
The initial rally was driven by positive sentiment following the government’s announcement of next generation GST reforms. In a move aimed at simplifying the indirect tax regime, the GST structure has been streamlined to just two slabs: 5% and 18%. The revamped structure, effective September 22, aims to energise domestic consumption and soften the blow from the recent 50% US tariff hike.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that while headwinds persist from continued FII outflows and uncertainty around the US trade deal, the recent GST reforms are expected to boost consumer demand, support corporate earnings, and lift sentiment, providing a strong tailwind ahead of the festive season. Khemka expect the market to gradually move higher.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, said that the in-line outcome of GST rationalisation and ongoing tariff threats from the US exerted a negative impact on the market. Given that the US is India's largest export destination, accounting for 2.2% of the GDP, the repercussions are inevitable.
“Companies are exploring ways to maintain exports to their existing clients through strategies like cross-country billing and setting up manufacturing units abroad. However, exports are expected to slow down and hinder new growth opportunities. On the brighter side, the GST rate cut is expected to significantly boost domestic consumption demand, countering the adverse effects of diminished export competitiveness,” added Nair.
Sectorally, the Nifty Auto index outperformed with gains of nearly 1%, while the FMCG pack closed 0.25% higher despite gaining up to 2% in early deals. On the flip side, selling pressure persisted in IT, metals, oil & gas, realty, power, and PSU banks — each shedding between 0.5% and 1%. Among Nifty constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance emerged as the top gainers, while Tata Consumer and HDFC Life were the biggest laggards.
Market and industry experts believe the revamped GST structure augurs well for consumer-facing businesses. Bharat Dhawan, Managing Partner, Forvis Mazars in India, said that the consolidation under the 18% slab provides clarity for industries such as automotive, logistics, and appliances. “GST rates for MSMEs and consumer-driven businesses enhances their cost competitiveness, enabling them to better integrate into global value chains and strengthen their position in international markets. It encourages long-term capital allocation, while boosting consumption in the short term,” added Dhawan.