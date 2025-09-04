No GST cheer for markets as Sensex, Nifty settle at flat level

India’s equity market kicked off the Thursday session on a strong note, following the announcement of sweeping GST rate rationalisations. However, these gains were largely given up by the closing bell as profit booking and cautious global sentiment prevailed.

The Sensex closed the session at 80,718, up 150 points or 0.19%, but down about 739 points from the day's high of 81,456.67. The Nifty 50 ended marginally higher, gaining only 0.08% to settle at 24,734. It had recorded a gap-up opening of 260 points. Broader markets underperformed, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 slipping 0.7% each.

The initial rally was driven by positive sentiment following the government’s announcement of next generation GST reforms. In a move aimed at simplifying the indirect tax regime, the GST structure has been streamlined to just two slabs: 5% and 18%. The revamped structure, effective September 22, aims to energise domestic consumption and soften the blow from the recent 50% US tariff hike.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that while headwinds persist from continued FII outflows and uncertainty around the US trade deal, the recent GST reforms are expected to boost consumer demand, support corporate earnings, and lift sentiment, providing a strong tailwind ahead of the festive season. Khemka expect the market to gradually move higher.