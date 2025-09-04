SoftBank pares stake in Ola Electric to 15.68%

Japanese investment major SoftBank on Thursday sold 2.15% of its stake in Ola Electric Mobility through open market transactions, reducing its holding to 15.68%.

According to BSE filings, SoftBank Investment Advisers’ entity, SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC, disposed of 94.94 million shares between July 15 and September 2. It now holds 691.2 million equity shares, representing a 15.68% stake in the company.

The sale crossed the 2% threshold specified under SEBI’s Takeover Regulations.

Before the transaction, SoftBank held 786.5 million shares, or 17.83%, making it the second-largest investor after Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal. Ola Electric went public in December 2024.

Following the sale, Ola’s shares fell 7.63% to an intraday low of ₹63.70 on Thursday before recovering to close at ₹64.49. Despite the decline, the stock has gained 57.87% over the past month.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric recently secured certification for compliance with eligibility assessment requirements under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for its Gen 3 scooter portfolio. The company also unveiled its first locally made 4680 Bharat cell and a rare earth metal–free motor at an event in Tamil Nadu.

Ola was embroiled in controversy in October 2024 after users posted images on social media highlighting defects in its two-wheelers and alleging unattended complaints for several months.

Last year, the company said it had resolved a financial dispute with Rosmerta Group, leading to the withdrawal of insolvency proceedings against Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd. Rosmerta confirmed receiving ₹26.75 crore under the settlement.