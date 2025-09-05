Markets start on a strong note on Friday over new GST; rupee trades in narrow range

CHENNAI: Indian stock markets started Friday on a strong note as investor sentiment was boosted by the GST Council’s move to simplify tax rates and cut levies on essential goods. The Sensex opened higher by nearly 300 points and touched the 81,000 mark, while the Nifty crossed 24,800. Optimism around a possible US Federal Reserve rate cut also added to the positive momentum.
However, profit booking later in the session trimmed some of the early gains. By 10:40 AM, the Sensex slipped to 80,574, down 143 points. Analysts noted that the “buy on expectation, sell on news” trend was visible, as traders locked in profits after the sharp rally of the past two sessions. Even so, both benchmarks ended the day broadly steady, holding near their highs for the week.
On the currency front, the rupee traded in a narrow range after hitting a record low earlier this week. The currency opened around 88.10 against the US dollar and hovered between 88.05 and 88.20 through the day. A softer dollar index and expectations of global monetary easing helped limit further weakness.
The rupee has been under pressure since September 1, when it touched an all-time low of 88.33. While traders see some short-term stability supported by the Reserve Bank of India’s interventions, many caution that risks remain if US tariffs persist or global markets turn volatile.
Overall, Indian equities stayed resilient with support from tax reforms, while the rupee showed signs of stabilising but remained close to record lows.