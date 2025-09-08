Sebi likely to green-light new norms for large IPOs, FPIs at Friday meet

MUMBAI: Markets watchdog Sebi is likely to green-light a slew of proposals to further relax the ease of doing business at the board meeting scheduled for Friday. It's the second board meeting this fiscal and the third under the chairmanship of Tuhin Kanta Pandey who, from day one after taking over on March 1, has been stressing on the need for ‘optimum regulation’.

According to sources, the board is likely to clear a slew of proposals such as easing stake dilution norms for large (above Rs 5,000 crore) initial public offerings (IPOs), further simplifying rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), easing the rules for accredited investors in certain alternative investment funds (AIFs), expanding the scope of rating agencies’ activities, and granting equity status to Reits & Invits, among others.

To help large issuers comfortably close public issues, Sebi had recently floated a discussion paper suggesting reduced retail portion for large IPOs and also lowering the quantum of stake dilution through IPO based on issue size and the likely post-issue market value of the issuer.

The board is likely to clear the proposal to ease stake dilution norms for very large companies by allowing smaller initial offerings and longer timelines to meet minimum public shareholding (MPS) rules. The move is aimed at reducing the immediate pressure on issuers while ensuring gradual compliance.

According to sources, for issues with post-issue market cap of Rs 0.5–1 trillion, the minimum issue will be Rs 1,000 crore and 8% dilution, with 25% public float achieving in five years instead of the present three years.

For companies worth Rs 1-5 trillion market cap, the MPS requirement will be Rs 6,250 crore or 2.75%, and meeting the MPS deadline in 10 years depending on shareholding levels. The source said the move is to allow 1% MPS to begin with and take it to 2.5% within three years.

The board is also likely to raise the quota for insurers and pension funds in IPOs, along with allowing more anchor allocation to encourage more participation from large investors and make the process easier.