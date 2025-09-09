Gold surges past Rs 1.1-lakh mark to new record high, retail price crosses Rs 10,000 per gram

MUMBAI: Gold prices, which have rallied more than 38% this year on the back of a 24% jump last year, surged to an all-time high of Rs 1,10,312 per 10 grams in the domestic futures market, tracking global cues amid growing expectations of the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates next week.

The retail price also hit a new high on Tuesday with Delhi prices touching Rs 1,08,643 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold, while the same crossed the Rs 10,000-mark/per gram for the first time in Kerala, which is the largest consumer market in the country.

According to traders, the rally is also on the back of the latest US labour market data, which has plunged to a four-year low, strengthening the case for monetary policy easing, putting pressure on the dollar and boosting demand for the safe-haven asset.

While on the MCX, the metal futures for December delivery soared Rs 723 or 0.65% to hit a fresh peak of Rs 110,312 per 10 grams, on the Chicago exchange, the metal was up a quarter of a percent to trade at $3,686.50/ounce at 1745 hrs IST.

Also, the most traded gold futures for October delivery on the MCX jumped Rs 982 or 0.9% to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,09,500/ 10 grams.