Gold surges past Rs 1.1-lakh mark to new record high, retail price crosses Rs 10,000 per gram

MUMBAI: Gold prices, which have rallied more than 38% this year on the back of a 24% jump last year, surged to an all-time high of Rs 1,10,312 per 10 grams in the domestic futures market, tracking global cues amid growing expectations of the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates next week.
The retail price also hit a new high on Tuesday with Delhi prices touching Rs 1,08,643 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold, while the same crossed the Rs 10,000-mark/per gram for the first time in Kerala, which is the largest consumer market in the country.
According to traders, the rally is also on the back of the latest US labour market data, which has plunged to a four-year low, strengthening the case for monetary policy easing, putting pressure on the dollar and boosting demand for the safe-haven asset.
While on the MCX, the metal futures for December delivery soared Rs 723 or 0.65% to hit a fresh peak of Rs 110,312 per 10 grams, on the Chicago exchange, the metal was up a quarter of a percent to trade at $3,686.50/ounce at 1745 hrs IST.
Also, the most traded gold futures for October delivery on the MCX jumped Rs 982 or 0.9% to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,09,500/ 10 grams.
NS Ramaswamy, head of commodity desk at Ventura, expects the metal to approach the $4,000/ounce mark.
“Given all the uncertainties, and huge demand from central banks and ETF and institutional flows, gold is turning out to be the main course, serving hot, in one’s portfolio. New highs are in the face of a fresh political crisis in France, Japan and the US sanctions against Russia.
“Rate cuts bets have intensified after a weaker-than-expected US jobs report last Friday. Gold rally is not a speculative froth but a diversification game by the central banks from dollar monopoly to gold. Just an arithmetic of 1% movement from treasuries into bullion could lead to a gold rise beyond $4000 an ounce, or even more,” Ramaswamy said.
Kaynat Chainwala of Kotak Securities said spot gold surged to a record high of $3,646/ounce on Monday, driven by soft US labour market data that prompted traders to price in three Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, including a 25 bps cut next week.
Another reason is that the dollar remains under pressure, weighed down by concerns over Fed independence coupled with the Chinese central bank extending its gold-buying streak for the tenth consecutive month, adding 0.06 million troy ounces to its reserves in August.
"Gold hit a fresh all-time high, supported by mounting expectations of the US Fed cutting the rates through the rest of the year. A weak US jobs report last Friday also led the market to price in three rate cuts this year, including a 25 bps cut next week," said Jigar Trivedi of Reliance Securities.
Investors are now awaiting the US producer price index and consumer price index prints, due later this week, which could provide further guidance on the Fed’s next steps for the interest rate cycle, he added.
Meanwhile, the dollar continued its southward-ho with the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, trading at 97.33, lower by 0.12%.
In the overseas markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery rose to hit an all-time high of $3,698.02/ounce. Also, spot gold appreciated to hit a record high of $3,658.38/ounce, which is 28.35 grams.
"Gold has reached new all-time highs above $3,695/ounce to start the week on a strong bullish note. The action builds on last week's surge as investors become more confident that the Fed would lower interest rates at its September monetary policy meeting, a move that markets now regard as almost certain after a run of poor US job market data," said Renisha Chainani of Augmont.
Globally, the exchange-traded funds have added 53 tonnes of gold in August, worth roughly $5.5 billion. The assets under management by ETFs closed at a month-end high once more, and are currently only 6% below the peak that was attained during the epidemic, Chainani said.