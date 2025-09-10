Delhi HC hearing deepens Sunjay Kapur family feud; Priya Kapur ordered to disclose all assets

CHENNAI: The inheritance dispute over the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has taken a significant turn as the Delhi High Court intervened in the ongoing family feud. The case revolves around the alleged suppression of a will and the rightful distribution of Sanjay Kapur’s estimated Rs 30,000 crore estate.
On Wednesday (September 10), the Delhi High Court directed Priya Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s widow, to submit a comprehensive inventory of all movable and immovable assets owned by her late husband as of June 12, 2025, the date of his death. The court’s order aims to ensure full transparency and facilitate an accurate valuation of the estate.
The legal battle was initiated by Sunjay Kapur’s children from his earlier marriage to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor – Samaira Kapur (20) and Kiaan Kapur (14). They approached the court alleging that Priya Kapur had forged and deliberately withheld the original will dated March 21, 2025. According to their claim, this will bequeaths the entire estate to Priya Kapur. The children asserted that the will was not disclosed for over seven weeks before being revealed during a family meeting on July 30, 2025.
In their petition, Samaira and Kiaan sought legal recognition as Class I heirs under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956. They requested the court to declare that they are entitled to a one-fifth share each in the estate and sought an interim freeze on all personal assets pending the final resolution of the case. The suit also named Rani Kapur (Sanjay’s mother), Shradha Suri Marwah (the alleged executor of the will), and Priya Kapur’s minor son as defendants.
During the court proceedings, Rani Kapur emotionally stated that she was left without even a place to stay, emphasising her exclusion from the inheritance and appealing for justice.
Priya Kapur’s legal team countered the claims, arguing that Samaira and Kiaan had already received assets worth Rs 1,900 crore as part of earlier settlements. Her lawyers questioned how the children could now claim that they received nothing, suggesting the legal plea was unfounded.
This case sheds light on the complexities involved in inheritance disputes within affluent families, especially concerning the authenticity of wills, rights of children from previous marriages, and equitable division of vast estates. The Delhi High Court’s involvement is a critical step toward addressing the claims and ensuring a fair resolution.
The court’s next hearing is expected to further examine the documentation presented and evaluate the allegations of forgery, as the family feud continues to unfold in the public eye.