Delhi HC hearing deepens Sunjay Kapur family feud; Priya Kapur ordered to disclose all assets

During the court proceedings, Rani Kapur emotionally stated that she was left without even a place to stay, emphasising her exclusion from the inheritance and appealing for justice.

Priya Kapur’s legal team countered the claims, arguing that Samaira and Kiaan had already received assets worth Rs 1,900 crore as part of earlier settlements. Her lawyers questioned how the children could now claim that they received nothing, suggesting the legal plea was unfounded.

This case sheds light on the complexities involved in inheritance disputes within affluent families, especially concerning the authenticity of wills, rights of children from previous marriages, and equitable division of vast estates. The Delhi High Court’s involvement is a critical step toward addressing the claims and ensuring a fair resolution.

The court’s next hearing is expected to further examine the documentation presented and evaluate the allegations of forgery, as the family feud continues to unfold in the public eye.