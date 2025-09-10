Indian markets end higher as rupee gains modestly on Wednesday

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets closed higher on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, driven by positive investor sentiment amid optimism over India-US trade negotiations and strong performances in key sectors. The broader market saw robust buying interest, particularly in IT and banking stocks, while some pressure remained on the auto sector.

The benchmark Sensex ended the day at 81,425.15, up 324 points, marking a 0.40% gain. The Nifty 50 index rose by 105 points, closing at 24,973.10, a 0.42% increase. Midcap and smallcap stocks outperformed benchmarks, with the Midcap index rising 0.84% and the Smallcap index gaining 0.72%.

Among sectoral performances, IT companies such as Bharat Electronics, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and TCS recorded significant gains as investors reacted positively to expectations of increased global business opportunities and stable earnings growth. The banking sector also saw healthy inflows, with Bajaj Finance and other major private banks advancing steadily.

In contrast, the auto sector underperformed, as stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, and Bajaj Auto faced selling pressure. Concerns over rising input costs and softening domestic demand contributed to the sector’s muted performance.

On the currency front, the Indian Rupee (INR) strengthened modestly against the US Dollar (USD). The rupee closed at Rs 88.134 per USD, registering a 0.13 percent gain compared to the previous session. The appreciation was supported by positive market sentiment linked to trade negotiations and moderate foreign capital inflows, which helped offset external headwinds.

Market analysts noted that investor confidence was largely fueled by reports of steady progress in India-US trade talks, suggesting the possibility of tariff reductions and improved bilateral relations. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the equity segment, providing further momentum to the market rally.

Looking ahead, investors are expected to closely monitor developments in the ongoing trade discussions, upcoming corporate earnings, and global cues. Any breakthroughs in trade agreements could further support the market, while delays or geopolitical tensions may trigger volatility.

Overall, the market demonstrated resilience and broad-based participation, with key sectors such as IT and banking leading the charge, while currency movements remained stable amid cautious optimism.