Rupee plumbs new low of 88.47 as tariff dents investor confidence

MUMBAI: Despite some vague conciliatory hints emerging from the White House towards repairing the historic lows its ties reached with New Delhi after the 25% punitive tariff kicked in from the last week of August, along with the positive sentiments in the broader markets for a week now, the vulnerability of the rupee continues to mount. The currency had its worst day on record on Thursday, plumbing a new low to go past 88.47 intraday, losing 37 paise against the dollar during the afternoon trade.

The rupee closed 0.39% lower at 88.44 against its previous close of 88.10. The currency had hit its previous record low of 88.36 last Friday. The unit opened marginally weak at 88.19, against the previous close of 88.11.

On Wednesday, the rupee had recovered slightly from its record low level and ended with a gain of 4 paise at 88.11 against the dollar. On September 5, the rupee had touched the lowest-ever intraday level of 88.36, but pared all losses before ending at 88.09.

“The rupee fell to a lifetime low against the dollar Thursday, with persistent tariff pressures from Washington undermining New Delhi’s trade and flows outlook. Consequently, the rupee dropped to 88.37 to the dollar, slipping past the prior all-time low of 88.36 hit last Friday,” a trader at a public sector bank told TNIE. He added the plunge would have been deeper had it not been for the Mint Road intervention.

The punitive 25% tariff, on top of the 25% reciprocal duties on Indian goods which kicked in last month, is denting investor confidence, making the rupee one of the most vulnerable Asian currencies. Foreign investors have withdrawn a net of $11.7 billion from debt and equity markets so far this year.