Sebi eases norms for foreign portfolio investors putting money only in government securities

MUMBAI: The markets regulator Sebi has said foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) who put money only in government securities under the fully-accessible route (FAR) will not be required to furnish investor group details from now. Such investors will also be exempted from certain disclosures and reporting requirements applicable to regular FPIs, the regulator said in a circular.

The move comes in the wake of the worst selloff since the pandemic wherein foreign investors have taken out over $11.7 billion from debt and equity so far this fiscal. It is aimed at streamlining procedures and attracting more long-term overseas investments in the sovereign debt market.

Sebi said the amendments to the FPI framework were carried out last month to simplify compliance for this category of investors. Accordingly, the master circular for FPIs has been modified to reflect these changes.

Under the new framework, FPIs investing only in government securities (GS-FPIs) will just need to pay fees to their designated depository participants to continue with registration for the subsequent block of three years and will not be required to submit periodic declarations about changes in information unless there are material changes.