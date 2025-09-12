'Missing middle is the biggest challenge in manufacturing sector’

S Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (PM-EAC), speaks to Dipak Mondal on GST reforms, manufacturing growth, the PLI scheme, and the impact of AI on jobs.

The GST and income tax rate cuts have boosted disposable income but also led to revenue loss. How will the government make up for this shortfall?

In the last one-and-a-half years, the GST Council has discussed rationalising slabs. Recently, it simplified the four-tier structure into two rates—18% standard and 5% merit—along with 40% for sin goods. The estimated revenue foregone due to GST reforms is around ₹48,000 crore. However, higher disposable incomes are expected to lift consumption, and if industry passes on the benefits, aggregate demand will rise. Along with an expected increase in non-tax revenue, this should offset the revenue loss and help the government stick to the fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP.

After GST and income tax reforms, what other reforms should be prioritised?

The Prime Minister has stressed the need for new-generation reforms. The immediate focus is on ease of doing business and deregulation. Land and labour reforms, as well as disinvestment and privatisation, are also on the table. Two committees, chaired by the current and former Cabinet Secretaries, are already working on deregulation.

How is the government responding to the new US tariff regime?

The 50% US tariff on Indian goods was unexpected. The strategy involves four steps: helping affected exporters with support measures; diversifying exports to Asia, Africa, Latin America and advanced economies; speeding up FTAs with the EU and others; and continuing dialogue on a trade agreement with the US.

The tariff regime is expected to hurt Indian manufacturing. What is the Council’s view on lifting the sector?

Manufacturing gross value added has risen from ₹16.84 lakh crore in FY15 to ₹29.54 lakh crore in FY25—a 75% increase in a decade. Its share in GDP, currently around 17%, will rise over time. ‘Make in India’ seeks to harness this potential. Manufacturing and services are complementary—many service sector gains are linked to manufacturing expansion. India’s diverse industrial base, from textiles and automobiles to electronics and pharma, supports this ecosystem. One should not conclude about the contribution of manufacturing by just looking at the share of manufacturing in GDP.

Why is manufacturing growth still considered slow?

The “missing middle” is the biggest challenge. Most firms operate with fewer than 10 workers, some between 10–50, and then there are large firms. But we lack medium-sized firms (200–500 workers). Small firms struggle with capital, skilled talent, technology, and supply chain linkages. Addressing this requires labour reforms, which fall under state governments. The Economic Survey 2024-25 clearly shows that states pursuing business reforms have achieved faster industrial growth. More progress on ease of doing business at the state level is essential.

What is the government’s assessment of the PLI scheme? Will we see any changes?

PLI’s impact goes beyond direct beneficiaries. For example, in electronics, direct value addition has declined but indirect value addition through upstream industries has increased. The government aims to raise gross value added, reduce import dependence, and create jobs by building local manufacturing capacity. Coupled with FTAs, PLI incentives should attract FDI and boost exports.

How is the government preparing for AI’s impact on jobs?

Automation is rising across industries, reducing jobs in some areas but creating opportunities in others. Overall employment may remain stable or even increase. AI and IoT generate demand for new tasks while making others redundant. Nobel laureate Daron Acemoglu estimates current AI tools may impact only 5% of jobs and add about 1% to global GDP. Concerns about massive job losses due to AI may therefore be exaggerated.