Weekly Review: Indian markets gain momentum amid stable rupee; positive outlook for next week

CHENNAI: The Indian equity market showed steady gains during the week from (September 8 to 12). The S&P BSE Sensex rose by 1.5%, adding 1,194 points to close at 81,905 on September 12. The Nifty 50 index crossed the key 25,100 level, marking its eighth consecutive session of gains.
Mid-cap and small-cap stocks continued to attract strong interest from retail investors. In August 2025, mid-cap mutual funds saw inflows of Rs 5,331 crore, while small-cap funds recorded Rs 4,993 crore in investments. However, market experts advised investors to be cautious of the high volatility in these segments and recommended rebalancing portfolios toward large-cap stocks for greater stability.
On the currency front, the Indian rupee (INR) remained relatively stable against the US dollar throughout the week. The USD/INR rate was 88.248 on September 8 and stood at 88.277 by September 12. The stability was supported by the Reserve Bank of India’s strategic interventions and strong foreign exchange reserves.
As of September 5, 2025, India’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $698.3 billion, approaching record levels last seen in September 2024. The growth was largely driven by a significant increase in gold holdings, helping the central bank diversify its reserves amid global uncertainties.
Looking ahead, the Indian markets are expected to maintain a positive yet cautious outlook. The recent performance of the Nifty suggests that the upward trend could continue if global economic conditions and domestic policy remain favorable.
The Indian rupee is likely to remain stable next week, supported by healthy forex reserves and proactive measures from the RBI. Nevertheless, investors should stay alert for any geopolitical developments or global economic shifts that could affect currency movements.
Key events to watch in the coming week include updates on US Federal Reserve policies, inflation data, domestic fiscal announcements, and corporate earnings reports. These factors will likely influence market sentiment and trading decisions.
Investors are advised to maintain a diversified portfolio approach and stay informed about upcoming economic and policy developments to navigate possible market volatility.