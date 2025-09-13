Weekly Review: Indian markets gain momentum amid stable rupee; positive outlook for next week

CHENNAI: The Indian equity market showed steady gains during the week from (September 8 to 12). The S&P BSE Sensex rose by 1.5%, adding 1,194 points to close at 81,905 on September 12. The Nifty 50 index crossed the key 25,100 level, marking its eighth consecutive session of gains.

Mid-cap and small-cap stocks continued to attract strong interest from retail investors. In August 2025, mid-cap mutual funds saw inflows of Rs 5,331 crore, while small-cap funds recorded Rs 4,993 crore in investments. However, market experts advised investors to be cautious of the high volatility in these segments and recommended rebalancing portfolios toward large-cap stocks for greater stability.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee (INR) remained relatively stable against the US dollar throughout the week. The USD/INR rate was 88.248 on September 8 and stood at 88.277 by September 12. The stability was supported by the Reserve Bank of India’s strategic interventions and strong foreign exchange reserves.