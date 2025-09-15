Amid hopes of reconciliation, US chief trade negotiator to resume talks on long-pending deal on Tuesday

NEW DELHI: The US chief trade negotiator will arrive in New Delhi on Monday night to resume discussions with Indian officials on a long-pending trade deal, sources said.

Formal talks are scheduled to begin on Tuesday. The US delegate team will be in for a day for the discussions, confirmed a source from the Ministry of Commerce.

Brendan Lynch, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, will formally continue the talks with his Indian counterpart.

Talks were put on hold after Washington imposed higher tariffs on several Indian goods, including crude sourced from Russia, while raising duties on other items close to 50%. India had tagged the move as a unilateral decision. While the agenda of the meeting hasn't been revealed yet, this move makes it evident that there has been a thaw in India US relations.