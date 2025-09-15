Passenger vehicle dispatches dip 9 pc in Aug as companies curtail supplies amid low market demand

NEW DELHI: Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers declined 9 per cent year-on-year to 3,21,840 units in August, as companies recalibrated supplies to adjust to low market demand.

Passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 3,52,921 units in August 2024.

Sales of passenger vehicles saw a dip primarily due to recalibration of dispatches by manufacturers, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement on Monday.

Demand dipped in August, as customers postponed purchases in anticipation of the GST rate cut and the reduction in vehicle prices.

Two-wheeler dispatches, however, rose 7 per cent year-on-year to 18,33,921 units last month, as compared to 17,11,662 units in the year-ago period.