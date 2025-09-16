Gold hits new high on Fed rate cut hopes, weakening dollar

MUMBAI: The safe-haven asset gold has hit another record high Tuesday with the international prices crossing the $3700-mark for the first time. It was trading at $3734/ounce (28.35 grams) in the futures market on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, while on the MCX, domestic futures crossed a new high of Rs 1,10,548/10 grams, with the December delivery hitting Rs 1,11,599/10 grams.

The $3700-per-ounce price was the target many international analysts like those from UBS and Goldman Sachs among others had penciled for the metal by December. Given the continuing rally and the oncoming festive season, the prices are set to scale new highs, with the market expecting the metal to go past the $4,000/ounce mark this year.

While spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,696.02/ounce on Tuesday, the metal had earlier in the day hit a record high of $3,697.70. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.4% to $3,733.80.

On the other hand, the dollar fell to a more than two-month low against rivals.

Trader said the rally is driven by the fall in the dollar index ahead of the two-day US Fed meeting beginning Tuesday and an expected rate cut announcement Wednesday amid weak jobs data and not so bad reading in inflation, coupled with the rising institutional demand for the yellow metal.

According to the Delhi Sarafa Bazar rate, 24 karat gold was trading at Rs 11,208/gram Tuesday, while 22 karat was fetching Rs 10,275/ gram and Rs 8,409/gram for 18 karat gold.