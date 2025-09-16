Gold hits new high on Fed rate cut hopes, weakening dollar
MUMBAI: The safe-haven asset gold has hit another record high Tuesday with the international prices crossing the $3700-mark for the first time. It was trading at $3734/ounce (28.35 grams) in the futures market on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, while on the MCX, domestic futures crossed a new high of Rs 1,10,548/10 grams, with the December delivery hitting Rs 1,11,599/10 grams.
The $3700-per-ounce price was the target many international analysts like those from UBS and Goldman Sachs among others had penciled for the metal by December. Given the continuing rally and the oncoming festive season, the prices are set to scale new highs, with the market expecting the metal to go past the $4,000/ounce mark this year.
While spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,696.02/ounce on Tuesday, the metal had earlier in the day hit a record high of $3,697.70. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.4% to $3,733.80.
On the other hand, the dollar fell to a more than two-month low against rivals.
Trader said the rally is driven by the fall in the dollar index ahead of the two-day US Fed meeting beginning Tuesday and an expected rate cut announcement Wednesday amid weak jobs data and not so bad reading in inflation, coupled with the rising institutional demand for the yellow metal.
According to the Delhi Sarafa Bazar rate, 24 karat gold was trading at Rs 11,208/gram Tuesday, while 22 karat was fetching Rs 10,275/ gram and Rs 8,409/gram for 18 karat gold.
The US central bank is widely expected to cut borrowing rates, said Manav Modi of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for October expiry were trading at a new lifetime high of Rs 1,10,548 per 10 grams or Rs 1,1054 per gram, while December gold futures were at a high of Rs 1,11,599/10 grams.
The rise in gold prices bodes well for gold financiers, as it increases the value of the collateral while issuing loans. This reduces the risk of default, as the collateral becomes more valuable relative to the loan amount issued against it.
Accordingly, shares of gold financier IIFL Finance rose 3.5% to trade at Rs 455.10. The stock has surged around 38% in the past six months, and more than 7% in 2025 so far, while Manappuram Finance shares rose around 2% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 296. The stock gained 11% in the past one month, and over 42% in the past six months, taking its year to date rally to a whopping 54%.
Muthoot Finance, which is the market leader in the segment, saw its shares rising more than 2% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,996.90. The stock gained nearly 2% in the past five days, and over 7% in the past one month, pushing its rally this year so far to 28%.
Traders are betting that the Fed will continue to cut interest rates next year, which is also supporting gold as non-yielding bullion tends to do well in a low-interest rate environment.
Gold’s stellar rally to successive record highs shows all signs of continuing for the rest of 2025, but a healthy correction is on the cards before breaching $4,000/ounce in 2026, traders and industry experts said on the sidelines of the India gold conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.