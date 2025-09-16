GST 2.0: Drug re-labeling not required for stocks already in market

NEW DELHI: The government has clarified that medicines already in the supply chain before September 22, 2025, will not need to be recalled or re-labeled, provided manufacturers and marketing companies ensure price compliance at the retailer level.
In a new set of FAQs, the government stated that all manufacturers and marketing companies are required to revise the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of their drugs, formulations, and medical devices to reflect the revised GST rates. They must also issue a revised or supplementary price list in Form V/VI to dealers, retailers, State Drug Controllers, and the government.
The FAQs also provided clarity on several other issues:
Hotels: Accommodation units priced at ₹7,500 or less per day must charge a mandatory GST rate of 5% without ITC. The option to pay 18% with ITC is not available for these units.
Beauty & wellness services: A uniform GST rate of 5% without ITC applies to beauty and physical well-being services. Service providers cannot opt for 18% with ITC.
Multimodal transport: The GST rate is 5% with restricted ITC when no leg of transport is by air. If at least one leg is by air, the rate is 18% with full ITC.
Car rentals: Suppliers of rental services with an operator may charge either 5% with ITC on input services in the same line of business or 18% with full ITC.
Local delivery through e-commerce: Services provided via an e-commerce operator (ECO) attract 18% GST. If the supplier is unregistered under Section 22(1) of the CGST Act, the ECO is liable to pay GST. If the supplier is registered, the liability rests with them. Importantly, a “Goods Transport Agency” (GTA) does not include ECOs facilitating local delivery services.
GST on drones simplified
The GST Council has recommended a uniform 5% GST rate for all types of drones, replacing the earlier structure where drones attracted 28% for personal use, 18% for drones with digital or video cameras, and 5% for other categories.
Bricks: tax rates largely unchanged
The special composition scheme for bricks (excluding sand-lime bricks) continues. Under this scheme, bricks are taxed at 6% without ITC or 12% with ITC. The threshold for this scheme remains at ₹20 lakh, lower than the standard ₹40 lakh for other goods. The 56th GST Council meeting retained these rates, with one exception: the GST rate on sand-lime bricks has been reduced from 12% to 5%.