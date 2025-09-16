GST 2.0: Drug re-labeling not required for stocks already in market

The FAQs also provided clarity on several other issues:

Hotels: Accommodation units priced at ₹7,500 or less per day must charge a mandatory GST rate of 5% without ITC. The option to pay 18% with ITC is not available for these units.

Beauty & wellness services: A uniform GST rate of 5% without ITC applies to beauty and physical well-being services. Service providers cannot opt for 18% with ITC.

Multimodal transport: The GST rate is 5% with restricted ITC when no leg of transport is by air. If at least one leg is by air, the rate is 18% with full ITC.

Car rentals: Suppliers of rental services with an operator may charge either 5% with ITC on input services in the same line of business or 18% with full ITC.

Local delivery through e-commerce: Services provided via an e-commerce operator (ECO) attract 18% GST. If the supplier is unregistered under Section 22(1) of the CGST Act, the ECO is liable to pay GST. If the supplier is registered, the liability rests with them. Importantly, a “Goods Transport Agency” (GTA) does not include ECOs facilitating local delivery services.

GST on drones simplified

The GST Council has recommended a uniform 5% GST rate for all types of drones, replacing the earlier structure where drones attracted 28% for personal use, 18% for drones with digital or video cameras, and 5% for other categories.

Bricks: tax rates largely unchanged

The special composition scheme for bricks (excluding sand-lime bricks) continues. Under this scheme, bricks are taxed at 6% without ITC or 12% with ITC. The threshold for this scheme remains at ₹20 lakh, lower than the standard ₹40 lakh for other goods. The 56th GST Council meeting retained these rates, with one exception: the GST rate on sand-lime bricks has been reduced from 12% to 5%.