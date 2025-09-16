Market gains over India-US trade talks and Fed rate cut expectations

The Indian equity market saw strong buying sentiment on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nifty50 scaling fresh two-month highs amid optimism over a potential India–US trade deal and expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut this week. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 595 points or 0.73% to close at 82,381, while the broader NSE Nifty50 surged 170 points or 0.68% to settle at 25,239.

Sectorally, auto stocks led the rally with the Nifty Auto index rising 1.4% on GST reforms and hopes of festive demand recovery, driven by gains in Maruti, Eicher Motors, Hyundai Motor and Mahindra & Mahindra. Realty, IT, metals, and oil & gas indices also gained up to 1%. On the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.54% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index surged 0.95%.

Globally, Wall Street rose up to 1% overnight to close at record highs, while Asian and European markets ended mixed amid fresh US–China trade tensions. US Treasury yields fell slightly as investors await the Fed’s policy decision.

“Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday session traded higher in line with Asian peers, as investors took comfort from progress in U.S. trade talks. Market participants now await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision for further cues,” said an analyst at Bajaj Broking.