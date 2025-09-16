Market gains over India-US trade talks and Fed rate cut expectations

The Indian equity market saw strong buying sentiment on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nifty50 scaling fresh two-month highs amid optimism over a potential India–US trade deal and expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut this week. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 595 points or 0.73% to close at 82,381, while the broader NSE Nifty50 surged 170 points or 0.68% to settle at 25,239.
Sectorally, auto stocks led the rally with the Nifty Auto index rising 1.4% on GST reforms and hopes of festive demand recovery, driven by gains in Maruti, Eicher Motors, Hyundai Motor and Mahindra & Mahindra. Realty, IT, metals, and oil & gas indices also gained up to 1%. On the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.54% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index surged 0.95%.
Globally, Wall Street rose up to 1% overnight to close at record highs, while Asian and European markets ended mixed amid fresh US–China trade tensions. US Treasury yields fell slightly as investors await the Fed’s policy decision.
“Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday session traded higher in line with Asian peers, as investors took comfort from progress in U.S. trade talks. Market participants now await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision for further cues,” said an analyst at Bajaj Broking.
Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that on the trade deal front, attention remains on the scheduled meeting between chief negotiators from India and the U.S. for stock-taking discussions on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA). This is the first in-person discussion since the 50% tariff on Indian goods kicked in from August 27.
Globally, the focus is on key U.S. macro data, with retail sales due later on Tuesday, followed by the Fed’s policy decision on Wednesday — where markets are betting on the first rate cut since 2024. Investors will also track EU and UK CPI numbers due on Wednesday, which may further guide sentiment. "Going forward, we expect the market to continue its gradual upmove, while tracking key trade-related developments and the U.S. Fed rate cut decision, which would play a pivotal role in shaping near-term sentiment,” added Khemka.
On the derivatives front, the tone remained strongly bullish, with the advance–decline ratio firmly in favor of the bulls as 141 stocks advanced against 71 declines. The market’s spirited move reflects strong investor confidence, setting the stage for a potential follow-through in the coming sessions, stated Ashika Institutional Equities.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were among the major gainers in the Nifty50 pack, while the top laggards were Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, Nestle and Asian Paints.