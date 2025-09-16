Trump proposes end to quarterly earnings reports for public companies

Trump said the quarterly reporting system is outdated and costly. He pointed out that in countries like China, companies focus more on long-term planning, which he believes is a better approach, several global media reports quoted the X post.

The proposal has received support from organisations such as the Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE), which advocates for long-term business strategies. LTSE plans to formally ask the SEC to allow companies the option of filing earnings reports every six months instead of every three months.

However, the idea has drawn criticism as well. Many experts and investor groups warn that less frequent reporting could reduce transparency and make it harder for investors to track company performance and risks in a timely manner.

The SEC has said it is "prioritizing" the review of this proposal, which means the issue will be carefully studied in the coming months. The agency will have to balance the desire to reduce regulatory burdens on companies with the need to protect investors and maintain confidence in financial markets.

If adopted, this change could significantly affect how companies communicate with investors and how investors analyze stock performance. Companies might benefit from lower compliance costs and greater flexibility in planning, while investors could lose access to regular financial updates.

In summary, Trump’s proposal has reopened the debate about how best to regulate financial reporting. The coming decisions by the SEC will be closely watched by businesses, investors, and market analysts.