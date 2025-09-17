Indian markets close higher on Wednesday, Western markets open cautiously ahead of Fed decision

Most major sectors recorded gains. Auto shares led the rally with a 1.44 percent rise, followed by Realty (up 1.07%) and IT stocks (up 0.86%). Smallcap and Midcap indices also rose by 0.66 percent and 0.62 percent, respectively.

Key factors driving the market included progress in US-India trade talks, with US. Trade Representative Brendan Lynch visiting New Delhi. Additionally, investors grew hopeful that the Federal Reserve would announce a 25 basis point rate cut in its upcoming policy meeting on September 17. A stronger Indian Rupee against the US Dollar further supported market sentiment.

Meanwhile, Western markets opened with caution on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy announcement. On the previous day, September 16, major US indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.27 percent, the S&P 500 fell by 0.13 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.07 percent.

European markets also faced pressure, with the STOXX 600 index falling by 1.14 percent, led by declines in the financial, real estate, and industrial sectors.

Market participants remained focused on the upcoming Fed decision, amid broader concerns such as geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and supply disruptions from Russia.