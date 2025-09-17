Rupee has best run in three weeks amid trade optimism, Fed meet, ends at 87.80

MUMBAI: The rupee had its best day in three weeks on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism over trade talks with the US and the expectation of an interest cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day. The domestic unit closed trade at 87.80 to the dollar, gaining 26 paise.

At 87.80 to the greenback, this is the highest that the rupee gained since August 28.

Pressured by strong dollar demand from importers amid concerns over potential US tariffs, the last two weeks had been bad for the rupee, which plunged to 88.47 on September 11 and closed the day at 88.44. So far this financial year, the rupee has lost 2.67% against the dollar, while in the calendar year to date, it has weakened 2.5%.