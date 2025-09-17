Rupee has best run in three weeks amid trade optimism, Fed meet, ends at 87.80

MUMBAI: The rupee had its best day in three weeks on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism over trade talks with the US and the expectation of an interest cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day. The domestic unit closed trade at 87.80 to the dollar, gaining 26 paise.
At 87.80 to the greenback, this is the highest that the rupee gained since August 28.
Pressured by strong dollar demand from importers amid concerns over potential US tariffs, the last two weeks had been bad for the rupee, which plunged to 88.47 on September 11 and closed the day at 88.44. So far this financial year, the rupee has lost 2.67% against the dollar, while in the calendar year to date, it has weakened 2.5%.
The positive sentiment for the currency and the equity markets came after the trade talks began earlier this week, which was followed by a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.
According to traders, market participants seem to have considered the broader dollar weakness against other major currencies and are also awaiting positive news on the India-US trade policy front.
The dollar index has been hovering near two-month lows amid increased expectations of a Fed rate cut. The dollar may fall further if the Fed outcome is more dovish than expected, say analysts. The dollar index, which is a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.10% at 96.72.