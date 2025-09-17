Stock markets rally in early trade amid US trade talk optimism

MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in initial trade on Wednesday following positive day-long discussions with the visiting US team on a bilateral trade deal with both sides agreeing to push for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the agreement.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 262.74 points to 82,643.43 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 85.25 points to 25,324.35.

From the Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers.

However, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and Eternal were among the laggards.

"The ongoing rally in the market is being driven by a combination of positive sentiments and fundamentals.

The market expects the renewed India-US trade talks to result in an agreement, culminating in the withdrawal of the 25 per cent penal tariffs imposed on India.

If expectations translate into reality, that would be a huge sentiment positive," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.