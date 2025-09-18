Speed up asset monetisation across sectors to boost infra creation: Sebi chief

MUMBAI: Securities and Exchange Board chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has called for faster asset monetisation efforts across sectors such as roads, railways and ports to speed up infrastructure development.

Pandey also noted that the asset monetisation plan of the Centre has played a key role in the development of a market for the infrastructure investment trust (Invits) over the past few years.

“Going forward, there is a need to accelerate asset monetisation in various sectors such as roads, railways, ports, airports, energy, petroleum & gas and logistics. States, barring a few, are yet to crystalise asset monetisation plans to provide further boost to infrastructure creation. This gap needs to be addressed,” Pandey told an infrastructure conclave organised by the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (Nabfid) here Thursday.

For such asset monetisation, Pandey who had headed the divestment department before moving the Sebi, said a host of products and models such as Invits, real estate investment trusts (Reits), various forms of public private partnerships (PPPs) and securitization, are available now, noting that infrastructure creation requires capital in massive quantities, which cannot be met with public resources alone.