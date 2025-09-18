Speed up asset monetisation across sectors to boost infra creation: Sebi chief

MUMBAI: Securities and Exchange Board chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has called for faster asset monetisation efforts across sectors such as roads, railways and ports to speed up infrastructure development.
Pandey also noted that the asset monetisation plan of the Centre has played a key role in the development of a market for the infrastructure investment trust (Invits) over the past few years.
“Going forward, there is a need to accelerate asset monetisation in various sectors such as roads, railways, ports, airports, energy, petroleum & gas and logistics. States, barring a few, are yet to crystalise asset monetisation plans to provide further boost to infrastructure creation. This gap needs to be addressed,” Pandey told an infrastructure conclave organised by the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (Nabfid) here Thursday.
For such asset monetisation, Pandey who had headed the divestment department before moving the Sebi, said a host of products and models such as Invits, real estate investment trusts (Reits), various forms of public private partnerships (PPPs) and securitization, are available now, noting that infrastructure creation requires capital in massive quantities, which cannot be met with public resources alone.
“The government and banks cannot, and should not, carry the infrastructure financing burden by themselves. This is where the capital markets steps in—as a powerful engine for mobilising long-term funds, diversifying risks, and ensuring that capital finds its most productive use,” he said.
Capital markets bring long-term patient capital by channelising savings from pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and long-horizon investors into infrastructure assets. They also help in diversifying sources of finance and offer a risk-sharing model, he said.
The chairman also listed out various measures taken by Sebi to strengthen the link between infrastructure and markets. Talking about challenges in infrastructure financing, Pandey said funds raised so far, whether through municipal bonds or Reits/Invits, are impressive compared to the past but remain small compared to the trillions of rupees needed.
Noting that the country still has only a narrow investor base, with institutional investors dominating, while retail and foreign investors remain cautious, he said, “Thin secondary market trading means liquidity is limited, which further discourages participation.”