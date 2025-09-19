Sebi, RBI working on corp bond index derivatives trading: Ananth Narayan

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are in discussions to encourage trading in corporate bond index derivatives, said SEBI whole-time member Ananth Narayan.

“Corporate bond index derivatives trading is another frontier we are tackling. Good discussions are ongoing between SEBI and the RBI, and we are hopeful that we will see progress soon,” Narayan said at an event on corporate bonds organized by the industry lobby Assocham here on Friday.

He noted that secondary bond volumes currently stand at about Rs 1.4 trillion a month, while equity markets trade around that amount in a single day.

Regarding municipal bonds, he said that since 2017 there have been only 16 issuances amounting to Rs 3,134 crore, which is a mere 0.02% of GDP.

“If we can make bond trading more comparable to equity trading—in settlement, platforms, and even trading culture—we might well see this investment class take off,” he added.

SEBI has been pushing for outreach and training programs in collaboration with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), including a dedicated e-learning course for municipal officials. He emphasized that while the potential is immense, there is a strong need for capacity building and boosting investor confidence.