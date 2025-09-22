Gold surges by Rs 2,200 per 10 grams to hit fresh peak of Rs 1,16,200, up 47.2% this year

MUMBAI: Gold prices surged a whopping Rs 2,200 per 10 grams in the national capital to hit a fresh high of Rs 1,16,200/10 grams on Monday, buoyed by strong global cues as investors awaited comments from US Fed officials for policy direction. International futures prices were up 1.4% to $3,755 per ounce (28.35 grams) on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange at 2000 hrs IST on Monday, while spot gold was at a new high at $3,728/ounce, which means the safe haven metal will rally further in the domestic market Tuesday.

With this, the yellow metal has gained a whopping Rs 37,250/10 grams or 47.18% in the current calendar year so far, climbing from Rs 78,950/10 grams on December 31, 2024. This comes on the back of a 26% rally in 2024 and 22% in 2023, which means in the past two years and nine months, the yellow metal has jumped 95%.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9% purity had closed at Rs 1,14,000/10 grams on Friday and the metal rallied Rs 2,200 to hit a record high of Rs 116,200 for 10 grams on Monday.

"Both gold and silver traded at record levels in the domestic market, tracking the bullish trend in international markets. A dovish signal from the US Fed suggests that two additional rate cuts are likely this year, which could limit gains in the US dollar and treasury yields while bolstering precious metal prices," said Saumil Gandhi, a senior commodity analyst at HDFC Securities.

In addition, a strong inflow into exchange-traded funds as well as continued interest from central banks have also contributed to the rally, he added.