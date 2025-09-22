Gold surges by Rs 2,200 per 10 grams to hit fresh peak of Rs 1,16,200, up 47.2% this year

MUMBAI: Gold prices surged a whopping Rs 2,200 per 10 grams in the national capital to hit a fresh high of Rs 1,16,200/10 grams on Monday, buoyed by strong global cues as investors awaited comments from US Fed officials for policy direction. International futures prices were up 1.4% to $3,755 per ounce (28.35 grams) on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange at 2000 hrs IST on Monday, while spot gold was at a new high at $3,728/ounce, which means the safe haven metal will rally further in the domestic market Tuesday.
With this, the yellow metal has gained a whopping Rs 37,250/10 grams or 47.18% in the current calendar year so far, climbing from Rs 78,950/10 grams on December 31, 2024. This comes on the back of a 26% rally in 2024 and 22% in 2023, which means in the past two years and nine months, the yellow metal has jumped 95%.
According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9% purity had closed at Rs 1,14,000/10 grams on Friday and the metal rallied Rs 2,200 to hit a record high of Rs 116,200 for 10 grams on Monday.
"Both gold and silver traded at record levels in the domestic market, tracking the bullish trend in international markets. A dovish signal from the US Fed suggests that two additional rate cuts are likely this year, which could limit gains in the US dollar and treasury yields while bolstering precious metal prices," said Saumil Gandhi, a senior commodity analyst at HDFC Securities.
In addition, a strong inflow into exchange-traded funds as well as continued interest from central banks have also contributed to the rally, he added.
Meanwhile, silver prices soared Rs 4,380 to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,36,380/kg on Monday. The white metal had ended at Rs 132,000 on Friday. So far this year, silver prices have zoomed Rs 46,680/kg or 52.04%, rallying from Rs 89,700/kg on December 31, 2024.
Spot silver was trading 1.19% higher at $43.61/ounce. The white metal had hit an intra-day high of $43.80/ounce.
“International spot gold surged further to a fresh all-time high of $3,728 per ounce as investors await remarks from several Fed officials later in the day and Fed chair Jerome Powell's key speech on Tuesday for additional policy guidance," said Kaynat Chainwala of Kotak Securities.
According to Praveen Singh, the head of commodities and currencies at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, investors will closely monitor Fed governor Stephen Miran's speech at the Economic Club of New York.
"Strong fundamentals support silver prices, with tight supply helping maintain upward momentum. On the demand side, robust consumption from the solar, electric vehicle, and electronics sectors provided additional support," said Jigar Trivedi of Reliance Securities.