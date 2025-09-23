India top country of interest for MNCs looking to realign global supply chains, US at bottom: Report

Nearly half of the survey participants have picked India as their leading market of interest to ramp up or maintain trade activities, while two in five intend to ramp up or continue manufacturing activities. In particular, over 60% of corporates from the US, Britain, China and Hong Kong are looking to increase trade with India.

Overall, the report reveals that while trade tariffs are top of mind, emerging technologies and global economic growth are equally critical factors, with 53% of corporates respectively ranking those as the top strategic drivers shaping the future of global trade.

"The report offers a forward-looking perspective on global corporate priorities to build resilience. It serves as a strategic compass, highlighting the top destinations that multinational companies are considering for realigning their sourcing, manufacturing, and exports. It also provides actionable insights to shape decision making, such as investing in supply chain finance platforms and digitalisation to improve treasury management, corporate cashflows, and supply chain diversification," said Sunil Kaushal, global co-head of corporate & investment banking and chief executive of StanChart India, South Asia and Asean.

Corporate leaders believe that Asia will continue to drive trade growth in the next three to five years, with rising prominence from the Middle East, and the US remaining as a heavyweight. The report also reveals corridors that will see increased trade and manufacturing activities.

The next four countries of interest for sourcing, manufacturing and exports are China with 31%, 26% and 33%, respectively, followed by Indonesia at 23%, 20% and 23%, the UAE at 18%, 18% and 21% and the US at the lowest/sixth slot, with only 16% of the respondents looking to source from the country, which of late has been too inward looking, and just 9% percent looking to set up manufacturing units and 19% interested in exports.