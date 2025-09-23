Private defence companies on course to log in 16-18% topline growth

MUMBAI: Defence companies in the private sector space are set to clock 16-18% revenue growth this year, led by continuing strong domestic demand. This follows a 20 percent annual growth rate logged in the past three fiscals ending 2025, says a report released by rating agency Crisil Ratings on Tuesday.

The report stated that the strong growth momentum is supported by a significant government push in terms of enabling policies, which drew in sizeable investments, especially into R&D and the capex helping them secure larger orders.

The Crisil study, based on the analysis of over 25 private sector defence companies which contribute nearly half of the industry revenue, also said these companies are set to report stable profit with operating margin of 18-19%. Although the public sector dominate the defence industry, the revenue share of private companies is on the rise, it said.

This, in turn, has attracted significant capital inflows through initial public offerings and private equity investments, and enabled comfortable funding of innovation and R&D in the sector.

According to Jayashree Nandakumar, a director with Crisil Ratings, over the past three fiscals, private sector defence companies have seen equity infusions of Rs 3,600 crore on a networth base of Rs 4,760 crore as of fiscal 2022, largely through public offerings and private equity. While a third of this money went into working capital funding, almost half was utilized for capex, R&D, and innovation, thus enhancing their capabilities and enabling them to secure larger orders.

With enhanced capabilities, order books will continue to strengthen, particularly supported by the emergency procurement plan and key government initiatives including the defence acquisition policy, and the defence production and export promotion strategy. These policies encourage both indigenization and exports.

According to Crisil, the overall order books are estimated to reach Rs 55,000 crore by the end of this fiscal from Rs 40,000 crore as of last fiscal. The segments aiding the order book expansion include electronic warfare systems, C4 (command, control, communications, computers and intelligence) systems, and aerospace equipment and components among others, she said. On the back of this strong orderbooks, revenue is set to grow at 16-18% this fiscal. With the presence of built-in price escalation clauses in contracts and healthy revenue growth, the operating margin is expected to be 18-19%.

According to Sajesh KV, an associate director at Crisil, these companies are expected to spend Rs 1,000 crore towards capex and an equal amount for incremental working capital this fiscal. Majority of this will be funded through internal accruals and hence debt levels are unlikely to go up in the current fiscal.