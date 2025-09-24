Market falls for fourth straight session as weak global cues and FII selling weigh on sentiments

India’s equity market extended losses for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, pressured by concerns over the India–US trade deal and the US visa policy impact. Persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflow and weak global cues also weighed on sentiment after the US Federal Reserve struck a cautious tone on rate cuts, citing stubborn inflation and a resilient labour market.

The benchmark index BSE Sensex plunged 386.47 points to close at 81,715.63, while the NSE Nifty50 fell 112.60 points to settle at 25,056. The weakness was broad-based, with Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 falling by 1% and 0.7% respectively.

“On the macro front, INR hit a record low of 88.8 against the dollar, pressured by US tariff and visa uncertainties. Globally, investors would watch out for the US Q2 GDP data to be released on Wednesday,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

He added, “Overall, while festive demand and GST-led structural reforms provide support, currency weakness and global headwinds including uncertainty related to India-US trade deal are likely to keep markets range-bound in the near term.” On the institutional front, FIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 8,900 crore in the last three sessions, which further dampened market sentiments.