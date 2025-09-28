‘Next big consumption trigger will be govt employees’ pay revision’

Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at Icra Ratings, majority owned by Wall Street major Moody’s, in an interaction tells Benn kKochuveedan the real consumption trigger will happen next year when the new pay commission award for central government employees kicks in, adding on to the income tax and GST cuts along with 100 bps interest rate cuts which may boost consumption of small to mid-ticket items.

The government is selling GST rate cuts as the silver-bullet for all the ills plaguing the economy, especially the missing consumption side of growth. Even at around 80% capacity utilization why companies aren’t investing? Why the income tax cut has failed to boost consumption, if the latest sales numbers are any indication? Can these two tax breaks really work of the economy the way government wants us to belief? What is your assessment?

Overall capacity utilisation has been averaging at 75% for the past few years. So when a little bit of capacity gets added, demand picks up to that extent. Typically in the past, 75% utilisation was seen as a very good trigger for expansion, but in the past couple of years what we’ve noticed is that capacity expansion is happening in a very modest fashion, and not very loudly. It’s not a very exuberant capex cycle but a more realistic, what-is-needed-is-added-type-of-capacity-addition. And so it isn’t making the same kind of macro noises that we saw in the past two big private sector capex cycles. From a macro point of view this is more sustainable as it’s more realistic and so not creating the same kind of feel-good factor.

Now over the past three quarters we’ve had some positives for boosting consumption and capex, as well as some very negatives. So the positives are the income tax cuts, the 100 bps repo rate cuts, and now lower GST rates now while the negatives are the increasing external uncertainties, particularly for export-oriented sectors.

Now balancing all this out, my sense is that you may end up with slightly accelerated capacity expansion in domestically-focused sectors and the GST cuts should speed up this. But for exporters there is still too much uncertainty and so I’d not expect them to be doing any capex decision now.