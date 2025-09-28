‘Next big consumption trigger will be govt employees’ pay revision’

Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at Icra Ratings, majority owned by Wall Street major Moody’s, in an interaction tells Benn kKochuveedan the real consumption trigger will happen next year when the new pay commission award for central government employees kicks in, adding on to the income tax and GST cuts along with 100 bps interest rate cuts which may boost consumption of small to mid-ticket items.
The government is selling GST rate cuts as the silver-bullet for all the ills plaguing the economy, especially the missing consumption side of growth. Even at around 80% capacity utilization why companies aren’t investing? Why the income tax cut has failed to boost consumption, if the latest sales numbers are any indication? Can these two tax breaks really work of the economy the way government wants us to belief? What is your assessment?
Overall capacity utilisation has been averaging at 75% for the past few years. So when a little bit of capacity gets added, demand picks up to that extent. Typically in the past, 75% utilisation was seen as a very good trigger for expansion, but in the past couple of years what we’ve noticed is that capacity expansion is happening in a very modest fashion, and not very loudly. It’s not a very exuberant capex cycle but a more realistic, what-is-needed-is-added-type-of-capacity-addition. And so it isn’t making the same kind of macro noises that we saw in the past two big private sector capex cycles. From a macro point of view this is more sustainable as it’s more realistic and so not creating the same kind of feel-good factor.
Now over the past three quarters we’ve had some positives for boosting consumption and capex, as well as some very negatives. So the positives are the income tax cuts, the 100 bps repo rate cuts, and now lower GST rates now while the negatives are the increasing external uncertainties, particularly for export-oriented sectors.
Now balancing all this out, my sense is that you may end up with slightly accelerated capacity expansion in domestically-focused sectors and the GST cuts should speed up this. But for exporters there is still too much uncertainty and so I’d not expect them to be doing any capex decision now.
That means these so-called reforms are not going to give a leg-up to overall growth? Do you mean to say growth impact will be segmented? Can these steps cushion the US tariff impacts?
In a macro-sense, yes. And why I am saying so is because we started the year with a GDP forecast of 6.5% for FY26. With the tariff-related negative shocks, we had reduced that in two tranches to 6%. But after GST rationalization and the first quarter GDP printing in much higher than expected, we’ve gone back to our initial projection of 6.5%. Yes, I agree that Q1 had a lot of front-loading of government capex and exports to the US and this won't happen in Q2 for sure.
But we’re hopeful that GST cuts will lead to a pickup in consumption of small to mid-ticket items and services.
In fact the kind of gains that consumers from GST cuts is bigger than the income tax cut. And taken together, plus the interest rate cuts, these add to a broader feel-good factor. Obviously, there will be segments that are still going to feel the pain, especially those households that are deriving their income from export-oriented and very labour-intensive sectors like textiles and gems & jewelry. But broadly, GST cut is something that will put more money into the pockets of consumers. And we do expect that tax savings to get spent on smaller-ticket consumer items and services.
You’ve an inflation forecast of 2.6% for this fiscal. But for a faster growth clip, the economy also needs higher inflation, right?
No, I don't think so; a 2.6% headline inflation can easily support a 6% plus growth. In any case, inflation this year is subdued because of the base effect and food inflation has been better so far. And looking ahead, on the food side, we've had good monsoons. Of course, there has been crop damages in the past few weeks, which will have an impact on yields. But the reservoir levels are full, which will be beneficial for the outlook for the next three crops.
Now, is 2% inflation good enough for the economy to grow at 6.5-7%? Yes, it is, because this is mostly food inflation which is dampening the overall index. We've seen some disinflation in food in in the past couple of months again leading to the dampening. Core inflation is at moderately healthy levels.
On the tariffs front, are the higher duties really the pain area or is it more of a sentimental impact?
Not just sentiment, as margins will get squeezed because the tariff pain will have to be shared between buyers and producers. So there is a real GDP impact, because if your margin comes down, that feeds into your gross value added.
So what is your assessment? What will be the impact on GVA?
So we’re looking at a lower GVA growth, primarily driven down by the poor show by manufacturing in the next three quarters. Given the higher than expected Q1, we see the GVA averaging at 6%.
But companies are saying they want a clearly visible demand drive to add capacity. So tell me what are two-three things that would lead to better demand?
In the medium-term, I think the next big consumption trigger will probably be the pay revision which will come in from next year. We should see mid to higher consumer durables possibly getting pick-up in demand after that.