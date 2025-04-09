Asian shares sink as US tariffs take effect

NEW YORK: Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as the latest set of US tariffs, including a massive 104% levy on Chinese imports, went into effect.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index initially lost nearly 4% and other markets in the region also declined.

The sharply higher tariffs kicked in after midnight Eastern time in the US, even as investors have no idea what to make of President Donald Trump's trade war.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 dropped 1.6% after wiping out an early gain of 4.1%. That took it nearly 19% below its record set in February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 2.1%.

Uncertainty is still high about what President Donald Trump will do with his trade war.