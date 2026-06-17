Sebi cautions investors against buying, selling unlisted stocks via unrecognized platforms

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday cautioned investors against buying and selling securities of unlisted public companies through electronic platforms and websites that facilitate such transactions, saying these platforms are neither recognised nor authorised by the market regulator.

In a statement on Wednesday, the regulator said it has come to its notice that certain online platforms are enabling transactions and trading in unlisted securities of public limited companies. Sebi warned investors against conducting transactions or sharing sensitive personal information on such platforms, reiterating that only recognised stock exchanges are authorised to provide a platform for fundraising and trading in securities.

The warning comes amid growing investor interest in shares of unlisted companies, particularly startups and pre-IPO firms, which are increasingly being traded through private online marketplaces outside the regulated exchange ecosystem.

The advisory follows earlier warnings issued by the regulator in December 2024 and August 2016, as well as recent cautions against unauthorised virtual trading, paper trading and fantasy gaming platforms, and unregistered online platforms offering unlisted debt securities.

Sebi said investors using such platforms would not be entitled to the protections available under its regulatory framework. These include investor protection measures under the jurisdiction of Sebi and stock exchanges, as well as access to exchange-administered grievance redressal mechanisms and the online dispute resolution platform operated by exchanges and depositories.

“Investors are once again cautioned about the risks in conducting any transactions/trading on such electronic platforms or sharing any sensitive personal details on the same as these platforms are neither authorized nor recognized by SEBI,” the regulator said.

The regulator advised investors to verify whether a trading platform is recognised before engaging in any securities transaction and noted that the list of recognised stock exchanges is available on its website.