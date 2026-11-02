Tata Trusts exit: Khambata slams Tata Sons board over recent developments

Pointing out that Chandra’s reappointment requires the consent of all other trustees, Khambata said, "that’s a consent that it is not in my character to seek as it would compromise my independence to do so."

Expressing his disappointment with Tata Sons' lack of proper engagement with the Reserve Bank over its application to surrender its registration as a core investment company, Khambata said, “discussions have failed to establish how Tata Sons could adopt the transparency and reporting standards of a listed company while remaining outside CIC framework. Unfortunately, I don’t believe that the engagement with the RBI has been meaningful, much less successful, in showing how Tata Sons could fully adopt a listed company's transparency and reporting mechanisms even if it’s deregistered as a CIC or could restructure to avoid listing," he wrote.

Arguing that “the Tata model succeeded because it was not driven by short-term returns or commercial considerations alone,” he said “a privately held Tata Sons had been able to take long-term decisions, including funding losses at subsidiaries and investing in businesses such as Air India and semiconductors. A listed Tata Sons, judged on the anvil of shorter-term returns, could probably not make such allocations,” he wrote.

"Talk of the greater ability to raise capital and higher growth misses the simple truth: the model succeeded precisely because it was not driven by avarice or short-term gain," he said.

He also said he remains supportive of proposals that would provide liquidity to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

He further said there was pressure on him to defer Noel’s appointment in October 2024 from within the trusts but said he backed the appointment.

“I’m glad that Mehli Mistry proposed and I seconded Noel’s appointment as chairman in October 2024, despite pressure to defer," he wrote without naming who opposed the appointment.

Expressing sadness over the widening differences between Noel and Chandra, arguing that leadership should rest on consensus rather than manoeuvring, h said, “leadership is not about power or position but about dharma, wisdom and temperance. A position must be won by consensus and respect and not by stratagem.”

Khambata concluded by questioning whether those entrusted with Ratan Tata's legacy would preserve the group's governance model or weaken it.

"I leave it to the judgement of history as to whether those to whom Ratan Tata entrusted the Tata model have the statesmanship to rise above personal interest and to preserve, rather than diminish, the model."

Appreciating the wishes of Noel and Sharma that he continue as trustee, Khambata, however, pointed out that reappointment requires the agreement of all other trustees, a consent he is unwilling to seek as it could compromise his independence.

“That independence comes at a cost. My stand and approach has at times differed from others”, including Noel’s; I appreciate Noel’s democratic acceptance of this. That is the old Tata way,” he concluded.

Khambata is a senior advocate and senior counsel who practises before the Supreme Court, the Bombay High Court and several other high courts and tribunals across the country. He holds an LLM from Harvard Law School and has his own chambers in Mumbai. He is also a member of One Essex Court in London.

Khambata served as Maharashtra's advocate general from 2012 to 2014. Before that, he held the position of additional solicitor general of India for three years. With an extensive legal practice, he has represented clients in several prominent constitutional, corporate and commercial cases, as well as domestic and international commercial arbitration proceedings.

Khambata also questioned the position taken by Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan in April 2026 in favour of listing, saying they had not explained their change of position to their fellow trustees despite having been party to earlier unanimous resolutions opposing it.